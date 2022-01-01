Direktorijum kompanija
UPMC
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

UPMC Plate

Plate UPMC kreću se od $75,375 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Projekta na nižem nivou do $175,000 za Aktuar na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u UPMC. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $93K
Aktuar
Median $175K
Računovođa
$78.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $80K
IT Tehnolog
$89.6K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$121K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$134K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$112K
Menadžer Projekta
$75.4K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$85.4K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$102K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u UPMC je Aktuar sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $175,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u UPMC je $93,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za UPMC

Srodne kompanije

  • Mayo Clinic
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Fresenius
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi