Uplight Plate

Plate Uplight kreću se od $70,350 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Podataka na nižem nivou do $347,900 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Uplight. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $160K
Analitičar Podataka
$70.4K
Naučnik Podataka
$196K

Ljudski Resursi
$101K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$348K
Menadžer Projekta
$98.8K
Prodaja
$109K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$121K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Uplight je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $347,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Uplight je $114,570.

