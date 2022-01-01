Direktorijum kompanija
Upland Software
Upland Software Plate

Plate Upland Software kreću se od $7,948 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi in India na nižem nivou do $124,574 za Marketing in Canada na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Upland Software. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Ljudski Resursi
$7.9K
IT Tehnolog
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$62.7K
Softverski Inženjer
$34.4K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Upland Software je Marketing at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $124,574. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Upland Software je $62,712.

Drugi resursi