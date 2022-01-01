UpKeep Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate UpKeep kreću se od $66,665 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $145,000 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u UpKeep. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $145K
Prodaja
$119K
Softverski Inženjer
$66.7K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u UpKeep je Menadžer Proizvoda sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $145,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u UpKeep je $119,400.

