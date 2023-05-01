Direktorijum kompanija
Uphold
Uphold Plate

Plate Uphold kreću se od $64,675 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Ljudski Resursi na nižem nivou do $490,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Uphold. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Naučnik Podataka
$151K
Ljudski Resursi
$64.7K
Softverski Inženjer
$109K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$490K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Uphold je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $490,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Uphold je $130,090.

