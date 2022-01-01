Direktorijum kompanija
upGrad
upGrad Plate

Plate upGrad kreću se od $11,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $53,752 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u upGrad. Poslednja izmena: 11/16/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $21.6K
Marketing
Median $27.3K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $53.8K

Prodaja
Median $11K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $22.6K
Poslovni Razvoj
$11.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$14.3K
Menadžer Programa
$45.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$49.8K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u upGrad je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $53,752. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u upGrad je $22,635.

