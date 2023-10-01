Direktorijum kompanija
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan Plate

Plate University of Saskatchewan kreću se od $33,392 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $350,940 za Лекар na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u University of Saskatchewan. Poslednja izmena: 9/12/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $49.7K
Дата Сајентист
$33.4K
Лекар
$351K

Пројект Менаџер
$108K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u University of Saskatchewan je Лекар at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $350,940. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u University of Saskatchewan je $79,025.

