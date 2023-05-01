United Talent Agency Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate United Talent Agency kreću se od $50,170 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $233,825 za Технички Програм Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u United Talent Agency. Poslednja izmena: 9/21/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $135K
Административни Асистент
$50.2K
Маркетинг
$99.5K

Продукт Менаџер
$221K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$234K
ЧПП

Drugi resursi