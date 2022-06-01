United Rentals Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate United Rentals kreću se od $60,695 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $84,575 za Дата Сајентист na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u United Rentals. Poslednja izmena: 9/21/2025

$160K

Дата Сајентист
$84.6K
Продаја
$62K
Софтверски Инжењер
$60.7K

ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at United Rentals is Дата Сајентист at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Rentals is $62,036.

