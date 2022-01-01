Direktorijum kompanija
United Nations
United Nations Plate

Plate United Nations kreću se od $28,858 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Пројект Менаџер na nižem nivou do $167,151 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u United Nations. Poslednja izmena: 9/13/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $167K
Административни Асистент
$106K
Бизнис Операција Менаџер
$33.7K

Бизнис Аналитичар
$109K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$155K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$95.3K
Продукт Дизајнер
$33.4K
Продукт Менаџер
$90.9K
Програм Менаџер
$75.3K
Пројект Менаџер
$28.9K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at United Nations is Софтверски Инжењер with a yearly total compensation of $167,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Nations is $93,094.

Drugi resursi