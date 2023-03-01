Direktorijum kompanija
Unify Consulting
Unify Consulting Plate

Plate Unify Consulting kreću se od $145,725 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Маркетинг Операције na nižem nivou do $221,100 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Unify Consulting. Poslednja izmena: 10/16/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $150K
Дата Сајентист
Median $180K
Менаџмент Консултант
Median $170K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
Бизнис Аналитичар
$151K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$153K
Маркетинг Операције
$146K
Продукт Дизајнер
$172K
Солушн Архитекта
$221K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Unify Consulting je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $221,100. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Unify Consulting je $161,500.

