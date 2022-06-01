Direktorijum kompanija
UNFI
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

UNFI Plate

Plate UNFI kreću se od $91,540 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Финансијски Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $181,300 za Бизнис Аналитичар na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u UNFI. Poslednja izmena: 9/21/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Бизнис Аналитичар
$181K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$91.5K
Људски Ресурси
$111K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Продукт Дизајнер
$106K
Софтверски Инжењер
$151K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at UNFI is Бизнис Аналитичар at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UNFI is $110,550.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za UNFI

Srodne kompanije

  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • Stripe
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi