Ulta Beauty Plate

Plate Ulta Beauty kreću se od $120,146 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $172,000 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Ulta Beauty. Poslednja izmena: 9/21/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $172K
Дата Сајентист
$120K
Продукт Дизајнер
$126K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Ulta Beauty je Софтверски Инжењер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $172,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ulta Beauty je $125,625.

