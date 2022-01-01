Direktorijum kompanija
Ubisoft
Ubisoft Plate

Plate Ubisoft kreću se od $20,193 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $178,500 za Технички Програм Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Ubisoft. Poslednja izmena: 9/20/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
L1 $57.1K
L2 $63.1K
L3 $83K
L4 $121K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Web developer

Softverski inženjer video igara

Naučni istraživač

Продукт Менаџер
Median $108K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $116K

Дата Аналитичар
Median $48.8K
Дата Сајентист
Median $70K
Пројект Менаџер
Median $65.4K
Маркетинг
Median $111K
Солушн Архитекта
Median $119K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$20.2K
Графички Дизајнер
$58.8K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$79.9K
Маркетинг Операције
$50.5K
Продукт Дизајнер
$126K
Продукт Дизајн Менаџер
$164K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$179K
УИкс Ресерчер
$81.4K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Ubisoft je Технички Програм Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $178,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ubisoft je $81,405.

