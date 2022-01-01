Direktorijum kompanija
TripActions
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

TripActions Plate

Plate TripActions kreću se od $74,990 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $227,000 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u TripActions. Poslednja izmena: 9/13/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Дата Аналитичар
$84.9K
Дата Сајентист
Median $75K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Продукт Дизајнер
$108K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $227K
Пројект Менаџер
$129K
Продаја
$84.6K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $220K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u TripActions je Продукт Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $227,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TripActions je $111,712.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za TripActions

Srodne kompanije

  • AST
  • Ad Hoc
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi