Treasury Prime Plate

Plate Treasury Prime kreću se od $149,243 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Менаџер na nižem nivou do $223,151 za Кастомер Саксес na višem nivou.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $170K

Backend softverski inženjer

Кастомер Саксес
$223K
Продукт Менаџер
$149K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Treasury Prime je Кастомер Саксес at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $223,151. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Treasury Prime je $170,000.

Drugi resursi