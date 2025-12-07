Direktorijum kompanija
Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete TomTom. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$122K - $139K
Netherlands
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$106K$122K$139K$154K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Prodaja poziciju u TomTom in Netherlands iznosi €133,974 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TomTom za Prodaja poziciju in Netherlands je €91,965.

