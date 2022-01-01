Direktorijum kompanija
Thomson Reuters Plate

Plate Thomson Reuters kreću se od $6,509 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис na nižem nivou do $385,000 za Продаја na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Thomson Reuters. Poslednja izmena: 9/20/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Продукт Менаџер
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $90.3K

UX dizajner

Дата Сајентист
Median $87.1K
Продаја
Median $385K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $233K
УИкс Ресерчер
Median $63.7K
Људски Ресурси
Median $372K
Бизнис Операције
$159K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$24.6K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$122K
Чиф оф Стаф
$164K
Кастомер Сервис
$6.5K
Дата Аналитичар
$17.4K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$127K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$7.5K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$16.8K
Правни
$118K
Менаџмент Консултант
$96.7K
Маркетинг
$76.4K
Пројект Менаџер
$124K
Сејлс Инжењер
$112K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$122K
Солушн Архитекта
$122K
Технички Писац
$17.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Thomson Reuters je Продаја sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $385,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Thomson Reuters je $96,714.

Drugi resursi