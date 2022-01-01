Direktorijum kompanija
Thomson Reuters
Najbolji uvidi
    O nama

    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    2008
    Godina osnivanja
    24,000
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Drugi resursi