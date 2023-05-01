Direktorijum kompanija
THINK Surgical
THINK Surgical Plate

Plate THINK Surgical kreću se od $71,244 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Biomedicinski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $165,825 za Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u THINK Surgical. Poslednja izmena: 11/15/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $163K
Biomedicinski Inženjer
$71.2K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$159K

Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$166K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u THINK Surgical je Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $165,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u THINK Surgical je $160,683.

Drugi resursi