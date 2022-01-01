Direktorijum kompanija
The Access Group
The Access Group Plate

Plate The Access Group kreću se od $20,448 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Podataka na nižem nivou do $104,416 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u The Access Group. Poslednja izmena: 12/1/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $44.4K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Korisnička Podrška
$32.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Hardverski Inženjer
$74.7K
IT Tehnolog
$69.7K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$104K
UX Istraživač
$66.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u The Access Group je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $104,416. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u The Access Group je $66,729.

Drugi resursi

