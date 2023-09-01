Direktorijum kompanija
Teya
Teya Plate

Plate Teya kreću se od $24,849 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $134,298 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Teya. Poslednja izmena: 12/1/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $93.9K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $93.7K
Poslovni Razvoj
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Naučnik Podataka
$83.7K
Finansijski Analitičar
$54.6K
Ljudski Resursi
Median $76.4K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$46.1K
Marketing
$103K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$24.8K
Menadžer Projekta
$36.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$134K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Teya je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $134,298. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Teya je $83,733.

