Texas Capital Bank
Texas Capital Bank Plate

Plate Texas Capital Bank kreću se od $87,335 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $185,070 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Texas Capital Bank. Poslednja izmena: 12/1/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $152K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $150K
Poslovni Analitičar
$87.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Finansijski Analitičar
$159K
Investicioni Bankar
$143K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$185K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Texas Capital Bank je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $185,070. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Texas Capital Bank je $150,900.

