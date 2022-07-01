Direktorijum kompanija
Testmasters
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Testmasters Plate

Plate Testmasters kreću se od $80,400 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $126,439 za Naučnik Podataka na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Testmasters. Poslednja izmena: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $120K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Mrežni inženjer

Korisnička Podrška
$80.4K
Naučnik Podataka
$126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Mašinski Inženjer
$81.6K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$80.4K
Rekruter
$101K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Testmasters je Naučnik Podataka at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $126,439. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Testmasters je $91,050.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Testmasters

Srodne kompanije

  • Pinterest
  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/testmasters/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.