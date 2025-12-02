Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $102K po year za Software Engineer I do $223K po year za Staff Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $185K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Teladoc Health. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
33%
GOD 1
33%
GOD 2
33%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Teladoc Health, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
