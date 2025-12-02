Direktorijum kompanija
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $178K po year za Product Manager II do $253K po year za Staff Product Manager. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $186K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Teladoc Health. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Teladoc Health, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Menadžer Proizvoda ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a.

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Teladoc Health in United States iznosi $264,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Teladoc Health za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $182,000.

