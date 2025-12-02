Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $178K po year za Product Manager II do $253K po year za Staff Product Manager. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $186K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Teladoc Health. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
GOD 1
33%
GOD 2
33%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Teladoc Health, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.