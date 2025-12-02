Direktorijum kompanija
Teladoc Health
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Naučnik Podataka

  • Sve Naučnik Podataka plate

Teladoc Health Naučnik Podataka Plate

Naučnik Podataka kompenzacija in United States u Teladoc Health kreće se od $138K po year za Data Scientist II do $264K po year za Senior Data Scientist. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $161K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Teladoc Health. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Raspored sticanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Teladoc Health, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



Uključeni Nazivi

Zdravstvena informatika

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Teladoc Health in United States iznosi $263,500 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Teladoc Health za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $143,000.

Drugi resursi

