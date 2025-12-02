Direktorijum kompanija
Prosečna Arhitekta Rešenja ukupna kompenzacija in United States u TekStream Solutions kreće se od $98.4K do $140K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete TekStream Solutions. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$113K - $132K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u TekStream Solutions?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju u TekStream Solutions in United States iznosi $140,400 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TekStream Solutions za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju in United States je $98,400.

