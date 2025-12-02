Direktorijum kompanija
TechStyle Fashion Group
Medijana Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacionog paketa in United States u TechStyle Fashion Group iznosi $140K po year.

Medijanski paket
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$140K
Nivo
Senior
Osnovna plata
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u TechStyle Fashion Group in United States iznosi $146,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TechStyle Fashion Group za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $140,000.

