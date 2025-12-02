Direktorijum kompanija
Techstars
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Venture Kapitalista

  • Sve Venture Kapitalista plate

Techstars Venture Kapitalista Plate

Medijana Venture Kapitalista kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Techstars iznosi $225K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Techstars. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Ukupno godišnje
$225K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Godine u kompaniji
4 Godine
Godine iskustva
25 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Techstars?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Venture Kapitalista ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Venture Kapitalista poziciju u Techstars in United States iznosi $305,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Techstars za Venture Kapitalista poziciju in United States je $192,500.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Techstars

Srodne kompanije

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Deloitte Advisory
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstars/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.