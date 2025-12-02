Direktorijum kompanija
TechPro Solutions
TechPro Solutions Softverski Inženjer Plate

Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u TechPro Solutions kreće se od $62K do $88.5K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete TechPro Solutions. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$71.1K - $83.2K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$62K$71.1K$83.2K$88.5K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u TechPro Solutions?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u TechPro Solutions in United States iznosi $88,452 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TechPro Solutions za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $61,992.

Drugi resursi

