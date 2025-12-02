Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United Arab Emirates u Technology Innovation Institute iznosi AED 455K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Technology Innovation Institute. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Ukupno godišnje
$124K
Nivo
Senior Engineer
Osnovna plata
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates iznosi AED 682,948 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Technology Innovation Institute za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United Arab Emirates je AED 455,062.

