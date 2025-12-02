Direktorijum kompanija
Technisys
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

Technisys Softverski Inženjer Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Technisys. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$20.4K - $23.2K
Argentina
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$18K$20.4K$23.2K$25.6K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Technisys?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Technisys in Argentina iznosi ARS 33,729,744 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Technisys za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Argentina je ARS 23,725,159.

Drugi resursi

