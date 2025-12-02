Direktorijum kompanija
TechnipFMC
Medijana Naučnik Podataka kompenzacionog paketa in Brazil u TechnipFMC iznosi R$184K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete TechnipFMC. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
TechnipFMC
Data Scientist
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Ukupno godišnje
$33.4K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$29.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.2K
Godine u kompaniji
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
0 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u TechnipFMC?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u TechnipFMC in Brazil iznosi R$274,803 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u TechnipFMC za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in Brazil je R$184,314.

Drugi resursi

