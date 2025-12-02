Direktorijum kompanija
Tech Mahindra
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Tehničkih Programa

  • Sve Menadžer Tehničkih Programa plate

Tech Mahindra Menadžer Tehničkih Programa Plate

Menadžer Tehničkih Programa kompenzacija in United States u Tech Mahindra kreće se od $138K po year za U2 do $125K po year za U3. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $150K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Tech Mahindra. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa poziciju u Tech Mahindra in United States iznosi $250,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Tech Mahindra za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa poziciju in United States je $130,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tech-mahindra/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.