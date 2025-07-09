Direktorijum kompanija
TD Securities
TD Securities Plate

Plate TD Securities kreću se od $58,267 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $301,500 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u TD Securities. Poslednja izmena: 9/20/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $92.1K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Инвестмент Банкер
Median $107K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
Median $115K

Рачуновођа
$121K
Бизнис Операције
$68.6K
Бизнис Операција Менаџер
$106K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$58.3K
Дата Аналитичар
$85.4K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$59.7K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$86.7K
Продукт Менаџер
$302K
Програм Менаџер
$100K
Пројект Менаџер
$280K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at TD Securities is Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TD Securities is $100,437.

