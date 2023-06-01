Каталог Компанија
SurveySensum
    О нама

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Веб-сајт
    2018
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Остали ресурси