Strategy by PwC Plate

Plate Strategy by PwC kreću se od $20,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $333,858 za Менаџмент Консултант na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Strategy by PwC. Poslednja izmena: 10/26/2025

Менаџмент Консултант
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Рачуновођа
$77.6K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$65.6K

Дата Сајентист
$70.4K
Продукт Дизајнер
$118K
Продукт Менаџер
$318K
Пројект Менаџер
$216K
Софтверски Инжењер
$20K
Солушн Архитекта
$91.8K
Венчур Капиталиста
$254K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Strategy by PwC je Менаџмент Консултант at the Principal level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $333,858. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Strategy by PwC je $164,375.

