Direktorijum kompanija
Strategic Education
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Strategic Education Plate

Plate Strategic Education kreću se od $52,260 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $180,900 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Strategic Education. Poslednja izmena: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Продукт Менаџер
Median $137K
Административни Асистент
$52.3K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Продукт Дизајнер
$73.6K
Софтверски Инжењер
$58.5K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Strategic Education je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Strategic Education je $73,630.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Strategic Education

Srodne kompanije

  • HPE
  • Prudential Financial
  • Illumina
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Blackstone
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi