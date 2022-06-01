Direktorijum kompanija
SSE Plate

Plate SSE kreću se od $39,806 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Mašinski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $86,430 za Građevinski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u SSE. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

Građevinski Inženjer
$86.4K
Mašinski Inženjer
$39.8K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Softverski Inženjer
$63.9K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u SSE je Građevinski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $86,430. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u SSE je $52,910.

