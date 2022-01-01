Direktorijum kompanija
SRI International
Plate SRI International kreću se od $100,667 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Hardverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $271,350 za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u SRI International. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

Hardverski Inženjer
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $150K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $125K

Naučni istraživač

Biomedicinski Inženjer
$128K
Hemijski Inženjer
$124K

Istraživački inženjer

Mašinski Inženjer
$154K
Menadžer Projekta
$196K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$271K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u SRI International je Menadžer Tehničkih Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $271,350. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u SRI International je $150,000.

