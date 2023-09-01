Direktorijum kompanija
Squid Cloud Plate

Medijana plate Squid Cloud je $83,067 za Poslovni Razvoj . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Squid Cloud. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Poslovni Razvoj
$83.1K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Squid Cloud je Poslovni Razvoj at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $83,067. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Squid Cloud je $83,067.

