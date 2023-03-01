Direktorijum kompanija
Splashtop
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Splashtop Plate

Plate Splashtop kreću se od $21,377 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $39,260 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Splashtop. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Административни Асистент
$21.4K
Продаја
$34.6K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$30.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Софтверски Инжењер
$39.3K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Jukumu linalolipa zaidi lililoripotiwa katika Splashtop ni Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level na ujira wa jumla wa kila mwaka wa $39,260. Hii ni pamoja na mshahara wa msingi pamoja na fidia yoyote ya hisa na bonasi.
Ujira wa kati wa jumla wa kila mwaka ulioripotiwa katika Splashtop ni $32,508.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Splashtop

Srodne kompanije

  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi