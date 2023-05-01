Direktorijum kompanija
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Plate

Plate Spirit Airlines kreću se od $91,800 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $143,100 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Spirit Airlines. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Продукт Менаџер
Median $143K
Дата Аналитичар
$91.8K
Пројект Менаџер
$124K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $100K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Spirit Airlines je Продукт Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $143,100. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Spirit Airlines je $111,908.

