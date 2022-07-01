Direktorijum kompanija
Spireon
Najbolji uvidi
    • O nama

    With nearly 4 million connected vehicles today, Spireon is an exciting player in the growing Connected Car and Internet of Things (IoT) technology categories. We help people and businesses track and protect their most important assets with vehicle intelligence solutions that gather Big Data and provide the critical insights with easy-to-use dashboards and apps.We have a bold vision to connect 25 million vehicles by 2025.Our customers come first. We lead through innovation. We win as one. We act with integrity.We adhere to our brand promise – to make the complex simple, the future predictable, and our customers successful.

    http://www.spireon.com
    Veb sajt
    2002
    Godina osnivanja
    420
    Broj zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

