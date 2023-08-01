Direktorijum kompanija
Spirent Communications
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Spirent Communications Plate

Plate Spirent Communications kreću se od $87,063 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Маркетинг Операције na nižem nivou do $201,000 za Сејлс Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Spirent Communications. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $135K

Mrežni inženjer

Маркетинг Операције
$87.1K
Продукт Менаџер
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Сејлс Инжењер
$201K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$164K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Spirent Communications er Сејлс Инжењер at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $201,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Spirent Communications er $152,471.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Spirent Communications

Srodne kompanije

  • Facebook
  • Spotify
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Stripe
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi