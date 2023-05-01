Каталог Компанија
Sourcepass
Главни увиди
    • О нама

    Sourcepass disrupts the IT services and security industry by leveraging SaaS technologies like AI and RPA to provide a revolutionary client experience. They offer premier managed services to businesses of all sizes, putting them in control of their digital universe. Sourcepass maintains data networks, manages cloud and security monitoring, and guides productivity and digital transformation. Their blend of technologies work seamlessly and powerfully, backed by their tech smarts and business savvy.

    https://sourcepass.com
    Веб-сајт
    2021
    Година оснивања
    351
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Остали ресурси