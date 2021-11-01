Каталог Компанија
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Плате

Распон плата Societe Generale је од $19,391 у годишњој укупној компензацији за Softverski inženjer на доњем крају до $250,000 за Finansijski analitičar на горњем крају. Levels.fyi прикупља анонимне и верификоване плате од тренутних и бивших запослених компаније Societe Generale. Последње ажурирање: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Naučnik podataka
Median $27.1K
Menadžer proizvoda
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Poslovni analitičar
Median $20.7K
Dizajner proizvoda
Median $56.6K

UX dizajner

Finansijski analitičar
Median $250K
Menadžer projekta
Median $82.4K
Analitičar podataka
$65.6K
Informatičar (IT)
$149K
Investicioni bankар
$28.1K
Pravni poslovi
$189K
Konsultant menadžmenta
$56.4K
Menadžer programa
$69.5K
Analitičar sajber bezbednosti
$58.8K
Menadžer softverskog inženjerstva
$197K
Arhitekta rešenja
$121K
Tehnički menadžer programa
$69.3K
Tehnički pisac
$40.3K
Често постављана питања

The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Finansijski analitičar with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

Остали ресурси