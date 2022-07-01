Direktorijum kompanija
SimIS
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o SimIS što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    Founded in 2007, SimIS Inc. (SimIS), is an innovative information technology solution Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) that models future environments, requirements and capabilities, and then secures the enterprise from internal and external threats compliant with Federal, State, and industry standard governance to ensure client mission success.SimIS will provide our clients quality and innovative information technology solutions that will model the future and secure the enterprise, in order to sustain corporate growth and provide a challenging and rewarding environment for employee success.

    http://www.simisinc.com
    Veb sajt
    2007
    Godina osnivanja
    90
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za SimIS

    Srodne kompanije

    • SoFi
    • Apple
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi