Silverline
    • O nama

    Silverline creates rewarding experiences for our team, our clients, and the world we live in. As a Salesforce Platinum Partner, we leverage best practices acquired through more than a thousand implementations, with real-world experts in the Financial Services and Healthcare industries. From strategic planning to implementation and managed services, we guide clients through every phase of the journey to enable continuous value with the Salesforce platform. We also offer CalendarAnything, a popular scheduling application on the AppExchange, as well as industry-proven accelerators.

    http://www.silverlinecrm.com
    Veb sajt
    2009
    Godina osnivanja
    450
    Broj zaposlenih
    $50M-$100M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

